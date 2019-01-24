Clear
U.S. soldier held by North Korea identified from remains

Pentagon records say the soldier was from New Jersey.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 4:15 PM
Posted By: AP

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Pentagon says it has identified the remains of a U.S. soldier who died in a prisoner-of-war camp in North Korea in 1951.

The soldier, Sgt. Frank Julius Suliman, is the third American service member to be identified from among 55 boxes of bones and other material that the North Korean government handed over to the United States last summer.

By the Pentagon's account, Suliman was part of an infantry unit fighting Chinese soldiers when he was captured on Dec. 1, 1950. He was said to have been taken to a POW camp in what the Americans came to call "Death Valley."

He reportedly died in March 1951. Pentagon records say he was from New Jersey, but officials did not immediately have more details, including his date of birth.

