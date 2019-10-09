Clear
Soldier home from deployment fatally shot in Tennessee home

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 3:57 PM
Posted By: AP

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities in Tennessee say they're looking for suspects in the fatal shooting of a National Guard soldier who recently returned from deployment.

News outlets report 35-year-old Specialist Jacob Bishop was found dead in his home last week, bound and shot multiple times.

Loudon County Sheriff Tim Guider says the department is investigating several leads. He says they're looking for a white SUV that witnesses say was in the area days before Bishop's death.

County Spokesman Cpl. Matthew Fagiana says Bishop was a member of the Tennessee National Guard and had recently been deployed to Poland. He says the unit returned a few months ago.

