Solar farms to power Facebook will be built in Colbert County and Lincoln County, TN

Friday, the Tennessee Valley Authority announced two solar farms will be built to power Facebook's data center in Huntsville.

TVA said one solar farm will be built in Colbert County and another solar farm will be built in Lincoln County, Tennessee. TVA said the 337 mega watt output from the facilities will be all renewable energy, which is what Facebook wants their facility to be ran off of.

In a press release, John Bradley, TVA's senior vice president of Economic Development said, “TVA’s commitment to the environment and our diverse portfolio are among the top reasons why businesses choose to relocate to the Valley. TVA’s ability to deliver large amounts of renewable, reliable energy at competitive rates makes the Valley an attractive place to do business and recruit quality jobs.”

First Solar will be built the solar plant in Colbert County, and NextEra Energy Resources will build the solar farm in Lincoln County, Tennessee.

NextEra Engery partnered with TVA in the past to build the states larges solar farm in Lauderdale County