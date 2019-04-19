Soggy Friday but improving conditions for Easter Weekend

The severe weather threat is now well east of the Tennessee Valley. However, the Valley will continue to see rain which will be steady by this afternoon and evening. Another 0.50" of rain will be possible for everyone, on top of the rain received from Thursday's thunderstorms.

It will also be unusually chilly for late April in the Tennessee Valley Friday. Most areas hit their daily high just after midnight this morning and will continue to drop into this afternoon. When we typically hit our highs this time of the year around 4:00 pm there may be some isolated locations in the uppers 40s Friday.

Winds will also be gusty from out of the west, northwest Friday. By this evening some gusts to 30 mph will be possible.

Rain will begin to break up and exit Saturday morning with improving conditions by Saturday afternoon. The Valley will return to sunshine and warmer weather by Easter Sunday and into early next week.