Soft lockdown lifted at hospital in Muscle Shoals

Police said Shoals Hospital was placed on a soft lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 11:29 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Shoals Hospital was placed on a soft lockdown Wednesday morning.

That lockdown has since been lifted. Muscle Shoals Police Chief Clint Reck said there is no type of active shooter in Muscle Shoals, and the lockdown was a precaution.

Reck said a patient died at the hospital and when the staff called to tell the family, they got upset. He said out of an abundance of caution, the hospital went on a soft lockdown.

