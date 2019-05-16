Social services official: Linking adoption, abortion steers debate in wrong direction

When Governor Ivey signed the anti-abortion bill into law some on social media started said it will eventually put stress on adoption services in the state. Others built their support of the law around a woman being able to put their child up for adoption.

WAAY 31 spoke with adoption services provider AGAPE of North Alabama to find out what the current situation is for the state and how this law would impact the system.

AGAPE of North Alabama is a pro life, faith based, organization. They told WAAY 31 adoption should be completely left out of the arguments happening right now over the new abortion law.

Natalie Balch is the Director of Social Services for the organization. She has 6 years of experience helping facilitate adoptions between families and pregnant moms. She said linking adoption and this abortion law together steers the debate in the wrong direction, "adoption is a totally separate issue than abortion," said Balch.

In her experience, she said there would not be babies going unadopted, "I think there is no way we would have a shortage of adoptive families for women who want to make an adoption plan for their baby," said Balch.

The foster care system is a completely separate topic from adoption and abortion as well, "yes, we have too many children in the foster care system and yes we need more foster parents, but that is a totally different subject than adoption," said Balch.

The Executive Director of AGAPE of North Alabama, Danny Holmes, told WAAY 31 this is in part because, "the foster care system for the most part tends to be a system that cares for abused and neglected children," said Holmes.

That does not typically include newborn babies.

Balch does not like seeing people use adoption when building their debate for, or against, this new abortion law, "I think sometimes people feel so passionately about something that they will use anything they can to try and make their point," said Balch.

AGAPE of North Alabama told WAAY 31 there will always be a need for more foster families no matter if this new law has a big impact or not.