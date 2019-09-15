Threat won't cancel classes at Douglas School

Marshall County sheriff's deputies will have a strong presence at Douglas School tomorrow. The sheriff's office said it has investigated a threat shared on social media. Investigators determined the post was unfounded.

Classes will continue as scheduled Monday. The post warned that students not attend. But, the joint investigation by the sheriff's office and the Marshall County Board of Education found no reason disrupt classes at Douglas.

As a precaution, the sheriff's office says it will be highly visible on campus tomorrow.