Police: Social media argument led to Huntsville murder

Huntsville police said a social media argument led to a murder in Huntsville.

Shaniqua Brown, 25, is in jail, accused of killing Jasmine Moore, 21. She was shot at Garden Place Apartments on Friday and later died from her injuries.

Huntsville police said Shaniqua Brown turned herself in at the department Sunday afternoon. Right now, WAAY 31 still doesn't know how the two women knew each other.

Maurice Laster said Friday was his second day at Garden Place Apartments when he heard a commotion coming from the building across the parking lot.

"I seen through my window the fire department and police. More people pulled up until they filled the whole street," Laster said. "I'd seen them carry a lady out on a stretcher and I'd thought I'd seen some movement, so I didn't know she had passed away," he said.

Jasmine Moore's mother told us her daughter was shot in the chest and didn't survive. She said prior to the shooting, Brown had threatened Moore on Facebook, and said she would come to her home and fight her.

"That should be to reconnect with friends not for arguing and bickering back and forth," Laster said.

Investigators believe that's why Brown was at the complex that day. Laster said he hopes the murder is a wake-up call to the entire community that social media shouldn't be used to fight or bully others.

"I hope that anyone that's hearing about this will just reconsider how they're using Facebook and not to let things go to the next level and try to control your anger a little bit," he said.

Moore's mom shared her heartbreaking story with WAAY 31 Sunday night. She told us she's still struggling to understand why Brown killed her daughter.

“I have so much hate in my heart for that lady and I’m a Christian. I’ll never hate anybody, but she took something from me that I’ll never get back. She stole my child’s life from her and I never thought I’d have to say 'Rest in peace.' I always thought my kids would bury me," said Meaca Douglas, the mom of the victim.