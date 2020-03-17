Clear

Social distancing and sanitizing storm shelters with Coronavirus outbreak

As of Tuesday afternoon no counties in the Shoals had any Coronavirus cases.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 4:14 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Happening now emergency management directors are waiting on direction from the Alabama Department of Public Health on how to prepare citizens and disinfect tornado shelters during severe weather and the Coronavirus.

EMA directors are asking the questions of what will they do when a county goes under a tornado warning and 100 plus people are gathered in community storm shelters? Colbert County EMA told WAAY31 the tornado shelters will open up as usual but they are asking people to take precautions.

In Lauderdale County they have shelters in churches, bank basements, and other governmental buildings. They told WAAY31 they are making modifications to the shelters so people will be spaced out.

"Just keep in mind that we are at the beginning of the severe weather season in Alabama. We hope to get more guidance from Dr. Landers at the Alabama Department of Public Health," said Lauderdale County EMA Director, George Grabryan.

Grabryan said the plan from ADPH will cover the worse case scenario possibilities. Other options on the table are taking temperatures of people seeking shelter, or having masks available. So far nothing concrete has been decided.

