Clear

Soccer tournament originally scheduled for March kicks off in Decatur

The Battle at the Jack is expected to draw in more than 50 teams from across the South this weekend.

Posted: Sep 20, 2020 12:05 AM
Posted By: Max Cohan

In Morgan County, the Battle at the Jack kicked off Saturday, months after originally planned.

Held at the Jack Allen Recreation Complex in Decatur, the tournament was scheduled to be played in March before being forced to delay it.

This weekend, the tournament is expected to draw in more than 50 teams from across the southeast. With an event of the size, safety is a top priority. Things like social distancing and masking when not socially distanced were outlined on the event’s page, but seemingly weren’t being strongly followed or enforced Saturday.

Other protocols, like field spacing, were clearly seen and many in the crowd tried to space themselves out.

Some parents said they felt completely safe, believing organizers took the right approach.

“Yeah, I think they’re doing a great job with it and I think most people out here are just happy to have the experience and so they want to kind of abide by the rules,” Billy Ray, a parent, said.

Though many of those sitting elbow to elbow without masks seemed very comfortable, a handful of people decided to be extra cautious.

“It’s really paying attention to other people and then their space,” Brian Pedroso said from his truck bed. “I’m giving them their space.”

Like several other people, Pedroso decided to watch the game from the parking lot -- in his case, a folding chair in the bed of his truck.

“I don't want to infringe on anybody else and what they think, and like I said, by default, I'm maintaining my distance in the truck,” he said.

Beyond pandemic precautions, some parents just see the tournament as a great experience for their kids.

“The kids really enjoy getting together with their team again,” Elise Coon, another parent, said. “It’s been good for them to get out, run around and talk to their friends and see their friends face to face.”

While masks weren’t popular Saturday, everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves and the parents I spoke to all seemed satisfied with the way the things were running.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 128818

Reported Deaths: 2284
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson18772333
Mobile12975289
Montgomery8598173
Madison742275
Tuscaloosa7081114
Lee560359
Shelby557250
Baldwin503348
Marshall378442
Etowah330645
Calhoun324939
Morgan314226
Houston264422
Elmore249747
DeKalb232619
St. Clair219835
Walker219180
Talladega203426
Limestone194219
Cullman180817
Franklin173428
Dallas173226
Russell16922
Autauga166424
Lauderdale161633
Colbert158126
Escambia155424
Blount152714
Jackson148511
Chilton146327
Covington130327
Dale130043
Coffee12488
Pike11359
Tallapoosa112983
Chambers111742
Clarke104617
Marion92128
Butler90638
Barbour8247
Marengo69619
Winston68712
Lowndes64527
Pickens62814
Bibb61910
Hale61028
Randolph59112
Bullock58514
Lawrence57820
Monroe5738
Geneva5564
Cherokee54816
Washington54513
Perry5366
Clay5317
Wilcox53011
Crenshaw51931
Conecuh51711
Macon46720
Henry4594
Sumter41719
Fayette4159
Choctaw34412
Lamar3372
Cleburne3166
Greene30015
Coosa1603
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 180497

Reported Deaths: 2196
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby29702443
Davidson25798287
Hamilton898589
Rutherford886987
Knox872671
Williamson501936
Sumner462193
Wilson330839
Putnam296537
Montgomery291841
Out of TN287623
Bradley280016
Unassigned27806
Madison256856
Sevier249313
Blount241123
Maury217822
Robertson214134
Washington210732
Sullivan202631
Hamblen182425
Tipton170417
Trousdale16457
Hardeman151225
Wayne14785
Gibson146419
Bedford128716
Dyer124613
Dickson116612
Cumberland112616
Fayette111017
Carter110627
Anderson110311
Loudon10936
Weakley109118
Henderson108919
Greene107536
Obion10609
Coffee105712
Jefferson104614
McMinn102824
Macon100019
Warren9967
Monroe98716
Hardin94114
Lawrence93011
Lauderdale92314
Haywood89616
Lake8682
Franklin8627
Bledsoe8424
Roane8123
Carroll80616
Cheatham78110
McNairy77816
Rhea76311
White7528
Hawkins74216
Cocke7249
Marshall6974
Smith66310
Overton6623
Johnson6332
Henry5909
Chester5699
Lincoln5661
Giles54717
DeKalb54210
Hickman5074
Crockett49519
Marion4887
Decatur4526
Claiborne4194
Campbell4123
Fentress4063
Polk37111
Grainger3372
Benton3299
Union3211
Morgan2993
Jackson2984
Unicoi2701
Cannon2630
Humphreys2213
Grundy2195
Meigs2163
Sequatchie2162
Scott1942
Clay1765
Houston1710
Lewis1681
Stewart1462
Van Buren1460
Moore1451
Perry1380
Hancock1062
Pickett952

Most Popular Stories

Community Events