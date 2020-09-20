Soccer tournament originally scheduled for March kicks off in Decatur

In Morgan County, the Battle at the Jack kicked off Saturday, months after originally planned.

Held at the Jack Allen Recreation Complex in Decatur, the tournament was scheduled to be played in March before being forced to delay it.

This weekend, the tournament is expected to draw in more than 50 teams from across the southeast. With an event of the size, safety is a top priority. Things like social distancing and masking when not socially distanced were outlined on the event’s page, but seemingly weren’t being strongly followed or enforced Saturday.

Other protocols, like field spacing, were clearly seen and many in the crowd tried to space themselves out.

Some parents said they felt completely safe, believing organizers took the right approach.

“Yeah, I think they’re doing a great job with it and I think most people out here are just happy to have the experience and so they want to kind of abide by the rules,” Billy Ray, a parent, said.

Though many of those sitting elbow to elbow without masks seemed very comfortable, a handful of people decided to be extra cautious.

“It’s really paying attention to other people and then their space,” Brian Pedroso said from his truck bed. “I’m giving them their space.”

Like several other people, Pedroso decided to watch the game from the parking lot -- in his case, a folding chair in the bed of his truck.

“I don't want to infringe on anybody else and what they think, and like I said, by default, I'm maintaining my distance in the truck,” he said.

Beyond pandemic precautions, some parents just see the tournament as a great experience for their kids.

“The kids really enjoy getting together with their team again,” Elise Coon, another parent, said. “It’s been good for them to get out, run around and talk to their friends and see their friends face to face.”

While masks weren’t popular Saturday, everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves and the parents I spoke to all seemed satisfied with the way the things were running.