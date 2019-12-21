Soaking rain Sunday, near 70 for Christmas

Off and on showers continue to dot the map across north Alabama this evening thanks to a low pressure system to our south near the Gulf Coast. This system will very slowly begin trekking northeast tonight and into Sunday. This will be the source for continued widespread rainfall across north Alabama to close out the weekend. Rain becomes much more widespread late tonight and Sunday morning and will continue throughout much of Sunday. Given the abundant moisture available from the Gulf, some periods of heavy rain are possible Sunday. Although the bulk of the heavy rain will stay to our south, anywhere between a half inch for our northern counties to as much as two inches of rain for our southern counties is possible. Winds just above our head will also be roaring tomorrow! It will be breezy throughout the day with five to fifteen mile per hour sustained winds possible. Some of those roaring winds aloft could reach the surface, so a few gusts closer to 25 miles per hour can't be ruled out.

If you have any travel plans to the southeastern US this weekend, be prepared for heavy rainfall and potential flooding, especially in parts of the Caorlinas. Areas across central Alabama and Georgia could see two to four inches of rain while parts of South Carolina may see over five inches of rain through Monday. Again, these higher totals stay to our south, but keep this in mind if you are traveling to these areas this weekend or Monday.

Lingering showers will continue through midday Monday before the Gulf system moves out of the southeast and drier air pushes in from the west. Get ready for a Christmas holiday that has a Spring time feel! Temperatures both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be over 15 degrees above average! Highs top out in the mid to upper 60s both days. Some spots may come very close to 70 Christmas Day and Thursday as well. No record breaking heat is expected, but it will still be warm. We stay dry through late next week.