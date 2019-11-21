Soaking rain Friday and Saturday, big cool down this weekend

Skies have stayed overcast and a few spots have seen light rain showers this afternoon. A few sprinkles are possible overnight, but most will stay dry. That changes by the time we wake up Friday morning. Showers become more widespread and persist throughout the day. The heaviest rainfall looks to fall Friday evening and into the overnight. With all of the outdoor events across north Alabama tomorrow evening, be sure to pack the rain gear with you. Take it slow on the roads Friday afternoon and evening as well. An isolated thunderstorm is possible Friday evening and Friday night, but the primary concern will be heavy rain. Severe weather is not expected. Rain continues through the first half of Saturday as well before slowly tapering off throughout the morning. Most of the rain will come to an end by lunchtime Saturday. Rainfall totals will be decent, with upwards of an inch to an inch and a half of rain expected.

We dry out for the rest of the weekend, but clouds hold tough. Saturday will also be a unique situation where our high temperature will be during the overnight. Temperatures crash throughout the day Saturday as a cold front moves through north Alabama. Sunday will also be much cooler, with highs only in the 50s. Our focus then turns to what looks to be an active setup for Thanksgiving week, where another decent chance for rain arrives just in time for busy travel days Tuesday and Wednesday. There's still plenty of time to iron out the details, but keep this in mind if you have any travel plans for the holiday.