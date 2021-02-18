Snowy conditions create business challenges, dangerous road conditions in the Shoals

As the snowy conditions in the Shoals continue to linger, residents are seeing a multi-pronged effect.

Many businesses across Franklin County opted to remain closed on Thursday or shortened their hours to help their employees and customers avoid driving in dangerous conditions.

But for some, like Family First Pharmacy in Littleville, despite the risks, remaining open was crucial to them.

"Our customers are like our family. We know just about everybody here. This is a small community," said Tammy McGraw, a pharmacy technician.

The winter weather forced the family pharmacy to close all day both Monday and Tuesday. McGraw said that's the first time they've had to close for a full day in the pharmacy's nearly 11-year history.

"It's not a small thing. We take our jobs seriously, so that's why we do our best. Monday and Tuesday was just impossible for us to get here. Like I said, yesterday, we ended up staying for longer than we probably should've. But we were calling patients to make sure that if they could get here, and they needed their medicine, that they could get it picked up," McGraw said.

Down Highway 43 in Russellville, the city road crews were hard at work shovelling mounds of snow that they had plowed from the center of the downtown streets.

Russellville Police Chief Chris Hargett said his officers responded to 10 calls of cars sliding off the roadway on Thursday. He said that's a noted increase from the one or two they might see during another weather event.

"You know, this is the South. We don't get a lot of experience in this type of stuff. But a lot of it is just people getting out for unnecessary reasons. You know, if they could just wait maybe another day, I really think tomorrow, we're really going to see a vast improvement," Hargett said.

ALDOT crews were busy around North Alabama. Roughly 2,000 tons of salt was used to treat the roadways on Thursday in the Shoals counties, along with Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties.

Because the moisture on the roadways is expected to refreeze overnight Thursday, officials are still asking the public to not drive unless absolutely necessary.