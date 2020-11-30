Snowshowers end Monday night, but the cold remains

A strong cold front moved through the area Sunday night ushering in the first arctic air of the season. Snowshowers began in the early afternoon Monday and continued near and east of Huntsville into the evening hours. A dusting to light accumulations occured in the higher elevations near Huntsville and points east toward Jackson and Dekalb counties. There could be a few slick spots tonight especially where light accumulations of snow occurs.

The next few mornings will be cold with temperatures ranging from the low to mid 20's. A weak storm system to our west moves through during Thursday with light showers. It's possibly that the precipitation could briefly begin as light sleet before changing over to light rain. Temperatures this week will be below average, so keep the jackets and coats handy.