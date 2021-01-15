Snow flurries tonight followed by a cold Saturday

Some gusts have already surpassed 30 mph in a couple of spots. Clouds will just continue to thicken overnight. Another "reinforcing" push of cooler air is on the way tonight, bringing along a few snow flurries as well.

For the most part, the few snow showers will occur without incident. However, in northeast Alabama, a very light dusting of snow is possible with amounts remaining less than half an inch. Lows will be near freezing Saturday morning and temperatures only make it to about 40 for a high.

Sunday is similarly cold to start with a mostly cloudy sky and a high in the upper 40s. The next decent shot of rain comes with a system toward the end of next week. While a few showers are possible both later in the day Tuesday into Wednesday, the heavier rain holds off until Thursday and especially Friday. Data sources aren't in complete agreement this far out, but rainfall totals look to be between 2 to 3 inches with that end-of-the-week system.