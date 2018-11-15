Clear

Snow, ice hit the Tennessee Valley

The Tennessee Valley experienced freezing temperatures Thursday morning.

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 12:22 PM
Updated: Nov. 15, 2018 12:35 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 4 Images

Lacey's Spring
Kelso, Tennessee
Decatur
Lincoln County, Tennessee

Here are some photos from WAAY 31's viewers!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Florence
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Fayetteville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Decatur
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Scottsboro
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events