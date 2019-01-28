Snow arrives tonight, travel impacts expected

The Tennessee Valley will undergo a big shift in the weather pattern over the next 24 hours. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect due to the anticipated travel impacts from accumulating snow late tonight and early Tuesday morning. Forecast snow totals range from half an inch through the Shoals up to 2.5 inches farther east.

Localized amounts closer to 3 inches aren't impossible, but most locations will average around 2 inches. Temperatures will be unseasonably frigid in the wake of a strong cold front. As a result, highs Tuesday only reach the mid 30s. Some sunshine is in the forecast by the afternoon, then lows plummet into the teens Tuesday night. Wind chill values linger in the teens for most of the day with a brisk north northwest wind up to 25 mph.

It's possible to see some melting in sunny spots Tuesday afternoon, but any roads that remain damp can ice over as lows drop to the upper teens Wednesday morning. Highs Wednesday afternoon only make it to the mid 30s again and the coldest temperatures of the season are possible Wednesday night. Lows are expected to hit the mid teens before rebounding into the lower 40s Thursday afternoon.