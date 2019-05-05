Snakes in North Alabama

People in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in Huntsville say on sunny days dozens of snakes slither out and it has them on edge. The snakes in Pinehook Creek aren't venomous, but we wanted to know how you can keep you and your family safe from the ones that are.

"The big ones...I'm thinking they're gonna come up here and bite people," said Travis Mosley.

Mosley lives near Pinehook Creek in Huntsville, which means right now he's got a front row seat to water snakes.

"Usually we go look at them....Sometimes I throw a rock at it," Mosley said.

He may not be the biggest fan of the snakes here, but Raymond Corey with the Alabama Herpetological society is a different story.

"The snake they're seeing here they probably won't see that many in a few months."

Corey says the snakes here are Midland water snakes. They're harmless, but he says its best to give them their space.

"The snake that they're going to be concerned with being in the water is going to be the Water Moccasin or Cottonmouth," Corey said.

While rare in Huntsville, Corey says the cottonmouth is the one to worry about. That's what neighbors say they're worried is lurking below the bridge at Pinehook, but Corey says that's not the case.

"You can see their eyes on the top of their heads, cotton mouths you can't see their eyes," said Corey.

There's four dangerous snakes you might see here in North Alabama: Cottonmouth, Copperhead, Timber Rattlesnake, and Pygmy Rattlesnake.

"To find one up this far in their range would be a pretty spectacular find," said Corey.

Once the season in Pinehook Creek is over, the snakes will most likely spread out. They could pop up again here next year, but might also end up miles down stream. Experts say the best thing to do is stay away, but if you are bitten by a venomous snake head straight to the hospital. The Alabama Herpetological Society has a Facebook group to help identify snakes, you can go to that group HERE.