Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Smoky Mountains park back to normal operations post-shutdown

Great Smoky Mountains National Park has resumed regular operations after the end of the partial federal government shutdown.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 10:40 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park has resumed regular operations after the end of the partial federal government shutdown.

Park officials said Monday that visitor centers have reopened seven days a week and reservation services for the frontcountry and backcountry are fully operational. All park staffers are working again.

Unrelatedly, winter weather caused the park to shut down two visitor centers, administrative offices and most roads Tuesday.

During the shutdown that began Dec. 22, the park along the Tennessee-North Carolina border stayed open and maintained many basic services on weekends and holidays with money from partners and recreation fee revenues.

Park officials say visitors may see delays this spring in opening some park campgrounds, picnic areas and seasonal roads due to the shorter timeframe to hire seasonal workers and plan projects.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Florence
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Decatur
Few Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events