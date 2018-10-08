Clear

Alabama anti-smoking advocates push tighter restrictions

Almost 69% of people who try a cigarette become, at least temporarily, daily smokers. (File Photo)

Anti-smoking advocates say they hope to strengthen smoking restrictions across northwest Alabama after Sheffield passed a tighter ordinance.

Posted: Oct. 8, 2018 7:11 AM
Updated: Oct. 8, 2018 11:30 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (AP) - Anti-smoking advocates say they hope to strengthen smoking restrictions across northwest Alabama after Sheffield passed a tighter ordinance.

However, restaurant owners say the city is hurting their businesses and smokers urge a boycott of Sheffield.

The city ordinance banning smoking in public spaces begins Oct. 31. Smoke Free Shoals Coordinator Melanie Dickens tells the Times Daily that her group hopes to get Florence, Muscle Shoals and Tuscumbia to follow Sheffield's move. However, officials in Florence and Tuscumbia say they're uninterested in changes.

While tight nonsmoking ordinances are common nationwide, the Alabama Department of Public Health says most Alabama cities have looser restrictions.

