The Trash Pandas lost both games to the Tennessee Smokies in Friday night’s doubleheader at Smokies Stadium.

The Smokies hit four home runs to win the first game 9-2 before a pair of solo home runs were enough for a 2-0 win in the second matchup to hand the Trash Pandas a series loss, having dropped the first four games of the six-game set.

Rocket City drops to 25-26 on the year. They take on the Smokies again Saturday night. First pitch set for 6 p.m.