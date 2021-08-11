Smokies' big inning too much for Trash Pandas to overcome

Despite another strong offensive performance, the Trash Pandas fell to the Smokies 10-5 Wednesday.

Jhonathan Diaz, who had won in his last four starts, was unable to pick up a fifth. In fact, Diaz didn’t make it out of the second inning, stuck with eight earned runs in 1.1 innings.

The Smokies pushed 10 runs across in the second inning, but their offense would stall after that.

Even with a strong bullpen showing, a late Trash Pandas rally wasn’t enough as the boys from Madison fell back below .500 (41-42) with the loss.