'Smokey and the Bandit' stunt halted because of Confederate flag license plate

An event designed to honor Burt Reynolds at this year's Detroit Autorama show using the famous Pontiac Trans Am was given the no-go by the Detroit City Council because of a Confederate flag which was part of the Georgia license plate used on the car in the movie, AutoBlog reported. The plan was to use an exact replica of Bandit's 1977 Trans Am to recreate the Mulberry Bridge jump scene in the movie, license plate and all. City Council voted 7-1 to prohibit the jump. Councilmember Scott Benson explained the reasoning.

(The car) "still proudly flies a Confederate flag, which is a symbol of oppression, slavery, as well as home-bred American terrorism. So this body said we are not going to support that type of symbolism nor the audacity to support that type of activity in the city of Detroit."

The council also accused the Autorama organizers of "a history of supporting images and symbols of racism, oppression, and white supremacy."

The decision comes as a result of a similar stunt at the show two-years-ago where a vintage Dodge Charger was used to recreate a scene from "The Dukes of Hazard." Council claimed they were told the car used in the stunt would not have the Confederate flag painted on the roof like the car in the TV show. However, the car used in the stunt did have the flag on the roof and the driver gave interviews afterward in a racing suit with a Confederate flag embroidered on it.