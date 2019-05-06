Smoke detector may not have been working during fatal fire

Muscle Shoals fire investigators are now trying to determine if smoke detectors were working in a Muscle Shoals home where two people were killed in a fire.

Officials said the fire started at a home on Dearborn Avenue early Saturday morning and killed a grandmother and her grandson. Muscle shoals firefighters did everything they could to rescue 96-year-old Glenna Carney and her 54-year-old grandson, Anthony Burcham.

A neighbor, Rosa Smith, said she was close with them both.

"That was my best friend," said Smith. "They had to bring her out of the window, and that's what really got me upset."

Burcham and Carney were both taken to the hospital and later died from their injuries.

"Anytime we face a situation like this, it's tough on everyone involved," said a Muscle Shoals fire investigator, Brian Stafford.

Officials have ruled the fire as an accident and believe it started in the kitchen before spreading. They also believe the fire could have been cooking related.

"We do know a smoke alarm was present, however, it's unclear if the smoke alarm was operable at the time of the fire," said Stafford.

Stafford is urging others to check smoke detectors and have a plan in place if a fire starts in your home.

"It's tragic when we have to deal with these type of situations, but anything that can prevent or help raise awareness for the public. Smoke alarms are cheap compared to a life," said Stafford.

You can click here if you live in Muscle Shoals and are in need of a free smoke alarm. The Muscle Shoals Fire Department will help you with that.

If you live in the state of Alabama and want a free smoke alarm, you can click here.