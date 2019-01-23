Smitty Grider leaving Hazel Green for new coaching gig

Smitty Grider is heading to L.A. (lower Alabama) to take on the head coaching job with a brand new school.

Grider will take over the program at the new Dothan high school, a merger of Northview and Dothan.

The veteran coach spent one season with the Trojans. They went 4-7 in 2018.

Going back down south is familiar territory for Grider, since he went to high school at Jeff Davis in Montgomery and coached at Park Crossing before coming to North Alabama.