Smitty Grider leaving Hazel Green for new coaching gig

Grider spent one season with the Trojans.

Posted: Jan. 23, 2019 4:54 PM
Updated: Jan. 23, 2019 5:34 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Smitty Grider is heading to L.A. (lower Alabama) to take on the head coaching job with a brand new school. 

Grider will take over the program at the new Dothan high school, a merger of Northview and Dothan. 

The veteran coach spent one season with the Trojans. They went 4-7 in 2018. 

Going back down south is familiar territory for Grider, since he went to high school at Jeff Davis in Montgomery and coached at Park Crossing before coming to North Alabama. 

