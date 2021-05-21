Colbert County High School band fundraising for a big opportunity

One small town band is getting a big opportunity to represent the state of Alabama at the 80th Anniversary Pearl Harbor Commemoration.

But in order to get there, they need to raise a hefty $120,000.

"We all really want this and we've all worked so hard, and you know we're overlooked a lot and I just feel like this would show people that we are doing something here," says baritone Olivia Aponte.

For the Colbert County High School Band, this is an opportunity to put their town on the map.

"It's crazy because even people who live 30 minutes away haven't even heard of Leighton, so the fact that we're going to be able to represent the state and go all the way to Hawaii is just so amazing," says drum major Jaidyn Quillen.

But in order to get to Hawaii, they have to come up with $120,000.

"Colbert County is designated as a low-income area so most of these students will not leave this area just on a normal basis, especially to a place like Hawaii, and this is their opportunity to do that," says Logan Pouncey, band director.

Students are working hard to raise those funds through T-shirt sales, concession stands, and a GoFundMe. But they're also just thankful to be recognized.

"We've all been growing in so many different ways and knowing that we've gotten up to this point to be invited to the Pearl Harbor that's just amazing," says Quillen.

The band director says he's honored his band gets to honor those who fought in World War II, saying music gives the students a better appreciation for our country.

"I'd say it gives them a feeling of patriotism. I tell them especially when we learn the Star Spangled Banner every year, this is the most important song you will ever play. It is more important than any of the show music, any of the contest music, because without that, what people have sacrificed to us, we wouldn't have a band," says Pouncey.

An anonymous donor will match their fundraising efforts if they can raise $50,000 by the end of the month. The band director says they are on track to meet their goal.

If met, 49 students from the Colbert County High School band will travel to Hawaii in December to perform at the memorial ceremony.

See the GoFundMe HERE