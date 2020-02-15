Small shower chance Sunday, more widespread rain Tuesday

It has been a dry Saturday across north Alabama with seasonable temperatures making it a great day to be outside! Clouds have started to build in this evening and will continue to do so through the overnight hours. The cloud cover will act as a blanket over us tonight, keeping temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s for overnight lows. Expect lots of cloud cover Sunday with a small chance for a shower or two tomorrow afternoon and evening. Many locations will stay dry, but keep the umbrella handy just in case. We start off the President's Day holiday mostly dry as well, but clouds stick around. Highs surge into the mid 60s Monday afternoon thanks to plenty of warm air being pumped in from the south. Not only will warm air be moving in, but plenty of Gulf moisture will arrive as well, setting the stage for our next weather maker.

Showers become more widespread while most of us are sleeping late Monday night. Rain continues through the day Tuesday as a cold front makes its way closer to north Alabama. There is just enough energy available to where a few thunderstorms are also possible Tuesday, but no severe weather is expected. Rain slowly begins to taper off by early Wednesday, with most of us completely dry by Wednesday night. Rainfall totals for the next five days will range from a half inch in our northern communities to closer to an inch for areas south of the Tennessee River. While it is not nearly the amount of rain we have seen over the last two weeks, any rain could cause additional flooding in already high creeks, rivers, and streams. Flash flooding is not expected this week. We dry out by Thursday with much cooler temperatures back into the upper 40s.