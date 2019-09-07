Clear

Small plane takes dive into Lake Guntersville

No one was hurt.

Posted: Sep 7, 2019 5:47 PM
Updated: Sep 7, 2019 5:53 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

Alabama Marine Police say a pilot trying to land his plane had equipment problems and crash-landed into Lake Guntersville.

The pilot was not hurt.

The small plane was upside-down in the Lake and underwater. It was towed to a dock at Little Mountain Marina where crews fished it out of the lake.

