Small dominates as Shuckers crush Trash Pandas 13-1

For the second night in a row, The Rocket City Trash Pandas were blown out by one of the worst teams in Double-A South baseball.

On Friday, the Biloxi Shuckers dominated Rocket City 13-1. Similar to Thursday’s loss, the Trash Pandas lone run came in the ninth inning -- this time off the bat of Izzy Wilson.

For the first seven, Rocket City was held at bay by Biloxi’s Ethan Small. The Mississippi State alum allowed no runs on three hits, striking out nine in seven innings while tossing just 87 pitches.

On the other side, Biloxi teed off. Trash Pandas starter Aaron Hernandez allowed 10 runs, nine earned, on seven hits in 2.1 innings of work.

Ryan Clark threw three innings in relief, allowing three runs on six hits.

Almeida, Rogalla and Bates worked clean frames to close out the game for Rocket City.

The Trash Pandas will look to avoid losing three straight as they host the Shuckers at Toyota Field on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.