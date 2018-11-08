Small business incubator coming to north Huntsville

In January 2019, the building next to the Dunkin' Donuts and Five Guys on North Memorial Parkway will open as a central location for meetings, resources, and training for small businesses.

"I'm looking for educational, I'm looking for non-profit type businesses, and I'm also looking for industry type support," future small business owner Judy Hardin said.

Hardin's small business is set to take off early next year, and she's already looking forward to joining forces with the other businesses who will one day work out of the North Huntsville Business Association's building. The city of Huntsville is outfitting the building to become the next small business hub in north Huntsville.

"They need someplace to have meetings. They need a place sometimes just to make copies and do some of those business transactions. We want to have a small incubator to do some of those things," Reginald McKenzie, president of the North Huntsville Business Association, said.

If you're a small business owner in the area or you aspire to be one, McKenzie said the business association headquarters will serve as a place where you can find out more about how to start your business, get a loan, and network with other area companies.

"This is a great opportunity to showcase the type of businesses that are moving into the area, to showcase what Huntsville is doing in the way of growth in this area, and the type of businesses and services that can be offered to help these people," Hardin said.

As for those companies not yet in the north Huntsville area, the incoming incubator wants to offer a huge incentive.

"We want to have a place where we can do some sort of contest or whatever to have a business owner who wants to move to north Huntsville, and whoever wins that we want to give them free rent for a year," McKenzie said.

Free rent for a year in this building will cost the association, but McKenzie said the assosication is serious about getting new business to the area.

To learn more about how to get involved with the North Huntsville Business Association, utilize their services, or move your business to north Huntsville, visit their website.