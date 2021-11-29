Small Business Saturday success in Limestone County

Small Business Saturday proved to be more than successful for local shops in Limestone County.

Even with being Cyber Monday, the foot traffic in stores throughout Downtown Athens was comparable to what you would see at big box stores on Black Friday.

In fact, business owners said Small Business Saturday shattered their expectations.

The novelty store, Crawford's Gifts, has been open for over 25 years and the owner said this year may be unmatched.

“The traffic has been tremendous and I expect it to be a record year this year, even today being Cyber Monday, people are coming in and getting gift cards and just eager to get more shopping done,” said Regina Crawford, owner of Crawford's Gifts.

Small business owners said they've continued to see more people from different areas of the state. Instead of traveling to malls, people from Nashville and Birmingham are coming to small businesses instead.

Crawford said many people missed shopping in person during the pandemic. Small Business Saturday was a way for people to get out and support local shops!