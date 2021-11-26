Support local businesses during Small Business Saturday

As big retailers shut down their doors after a busy Black Friday, many local stores are preparing for their special day, Small Business Saturday.

According to the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber, the holiday gift shopping that follows Small Business Saturday can make or break a business for the following year.

Local shopper Local shopper

"As shoppers we should go to these local small businesses all year long, but we really want to encourage shoppers to do it this Saturday, make a big splash," says Claire Aiello, the vice president of marketing and communications for the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber.

She says the holiday season is crucial for most small businesses.

"This time period for the next several of weeks can make or break a small business," explains Aiello.

One local store owner in the Village of Providence is preaching the same message. "Our November and December is very important for our business to continue to thrive," says Janah Williams, the owner and manager of Vintage West Interiors.

She says the past year has been challenging for local businesses.

"I know for a lot of businesses it's been very difficult, and you've seen a lot of people close their doors," says Williams.

Right now, support from the community goes a long way.

"It's so important to shop local and just keep the economy thriving in your local community," says Williams.

By searching for those small businesses, you can support the local community while also buying one-of-a-kind gifts you won't find at the big chains.

"It's going to mean a lot more, it's going to have a personal touch," says Aiello.

The chamber says Small Business Saturday is not just for retailers. It is meant to support craft breweries, pottery stores, artisan bakers, and any other local stores.

If you are in need of some new furniture or holiday décor gifts, Vintage West Interiors will be having a 15% off store-wide sale on Saturday.