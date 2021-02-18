Slushy, slippery conditions Thursday, refreeze tonight

Wednesday's snowstorm delivered for North Alabama! From the City of Madison to the Shoals there were several reports of 5 to 6 inches of snow. For areas closer to and east of I-65 this also came with a switch over to rain late Wednesday and into Thursday morning. That 5-6 inches of snow quickly turned into 2-3 inches of slop Thursday morning. This does improve road conditions as tires and traffic churn it up faster but it will remain slippery throughout the entire day Thursday.

Anything that survives this afternoon will refreeze tonight. Temperatures bottom in the low 20s to upper teens Friday morning.

It's still cold through Friday afternoon with highs only managing upper 30s. Good news? It'll be mostly sunny which will speed up the melting.