Slushy roads turn to ice tonight

All signs point to lows in the upper teens and lower 20s by Friday morning. The big forecast focus tonight is the threat for black ice. In addition, many secondary roads are still covered in slush, which will refreeze tonight.

Friday is cold but dry. The day starts with clouds, but clearing takes place through the afternoon and highs make it to the upper 30s with the help from some sunshine. A northwest wind gusting up to 20 mph makes it feel like mid-teens at times.

Once we get into the weekend, the improvements continue. Yes, there are cold mornings, but afternoons are sunny with highs in the 40s and 50s. Your pick of the weekend is Sunday, with morning temperatures in the upper 20s and highs in the mid 50s. Showers sweep through Sunday night, then we're dry again Tuesday. By the middle of the week, we've got sunny 60s!