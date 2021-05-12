Slowly but surely starting a warming trend

We did manage to warm into the lower 70s Wednesday afternoon but tonight, lows dip to the mid 40s. Thursday will be very similar with a mix of clouds and sun, cool temperatures, and a breeze out of the northeast.

If you like things on the warmer side, take comfort in the fact that we're on the cusp of a warming trend. By Saturday, highs are finally back to the upper 70s and we hit 80 again Sunday. A ridge of high pressure keeps showers at bay until the beginning of next week. Even then, only isolated showers or storms are expected.