Slower arrival of rain means drier weather for high school football

A trend toward a later start with tonight's rain is starting becoming evident Wednesday night. That trend continued Thursday, and it continues today.

Rain is still likely tonight, but a later start time is good news for our high school football games. A few showers can't be ruled out as early as the 7 PM to 10 PM timeframe. The biggest part of the rain, however, will hold off until after midnight. Temperatures will drop beneath a mostly cloudy sky from the 70s into the 60s by 7 PM. Those 60s won't become 50s until after midnight, so the evening will be comfortably mild.

The rain begins increasing for our northern areas - Fayetteville to Athens to Florence and Muscle Shoals - between midnight and 2 AM. Rain will begin from Huntsville and Scottsboro to Decatur, Moulton and Russellville between 2 AM and 4 AM, then it will fill in over Marshall and DeKalb counties between 4 AM and 6 AM. The rain will gradually wind down after 9 AM, and the last of it will exit by noon. Rainfall amounts will average between a quarter-inch and a half-inch. Locally higher amounts are possible in spots.

After the weekend starts rainy, Saturday afternoon will begin improving. Sunday will be sunny, but the day will be sharply colder. The morning will start with mid-to-upper 30s. The afternoon may struggle to even reach 60 degrees. Monday morning will start in the 30s, but the afternoon will warm into the mid-60s. Gradual warming will lead to the next chance for rain on Thursday and Friday.