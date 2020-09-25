Slow clearing Friday, sunshine and warmer to start the weekend

The rain associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta exited out of North Alabama last night. We picked up between 2 to 4" of rain since Wednesday which just adds to an already very wet to record wet 2020.

The chance for a stray shower, sprinkle is possible closer to Sand Mountain but North Alabama is mostly done with an additional rainfall. Friday's highs climb back up to the mid 70s this afternoon. We should be good to go when it comes to Friday Night Football. Temperatures will hover around 70 for most of the games and only a stray shower is expected.

For the weekend, we’re back in the 80s. It’s not completely dry as an isolated shower is possible Sunday. Rain chances increase a bit during the first of the work week due to an approaching cold front. There is a decent amount of disagreement in just how long and how much rain will stick around through mid-week, but there is a fair amount of confidence that we’re going to get another cool down. By Thursday morning, temperatures should be back near 50 with highs only in the 60s during the afternoon.

The WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network is ready to track storms and keep your family safe. See it in action HERE and learn more about it HERE