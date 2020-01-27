Slow but gradual clearing Monday

A weak system brought showers and drizzle to North Alabama Sunday night and into Monday. Most of our area picked up less than 0.10" of rain. As drier air moves in from the west and northwest we should start to see some sun breaking through by lunchtime today. For areas west of I-65 we could see mostly sunny skies for most of the afternoon. Areas east of I-65 should expect less sunshine this afternoon and slightly cooler highs.

With clear skies in place tonight this could allow for fog to develop. Dense fog may slow down your Tuesday morning commute but we will be dry through at least Tuesday evening. Most data keeps light rain off to our west until after midnight early Wednesday morning.

This next weather maker on Wednesday is another weak system: no thunderstorms, heavy rain or snow for North Alabama. Rain totals should be less 0.25". North Alabama is back to dry conditions well before sunrise Thursday morning.

There is another system that may bring some rain to North Alabama by Friday but a lot of the data keeps the northern extent of the rain closer to Birmingham with North Alabama staying mostly dry. The WAAY-31 Storm Tracker Weather Team will continue to monitor changes in the track of this Gulf of Mexico low pressure system and its potential impacts on North Alabama.