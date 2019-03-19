Clear

Slightly warmer Tuesday, weak system Thursday morning

Afternoon highs will run slightly warmer Tuesday compared to Monday with sunny skies.

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 10:37 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

We saw widespread freezing temperatures Tuesday morning in the Tennessee Valley.  With mostly sunny skies this morning temperatures will jump fast with highs topping out near 60° this afternoon.

Skies will remain mostly clear tonight and overnight which will allow for another chilly start.  Most areas should remain above freezing through sunrise Wednesday morning with lows in the mid 30s .

The next weathermaker arrives late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.  This system is weak and will bring widely scattered showers.  Many areas will remain dry through Thursday.  Areas that do see showers will likely see less than 0.10" with isolated higher rain totals.

The Valley will warm back to near normal by Friday with 70s expected by this weekend.  We are watching a potentially stronger system by Monday of next week.  Thunderstorms will likely be a part of this system and the WAAY-31 StormTracker Weather Team will continue to follow it closely.

