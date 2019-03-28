Slightly warmer Thursday, thunderstorms possible by Saturday

Thursday's afternoon highs will run slightly warmer than Wednesday which is about 3-5 degrees above normal for late March. Other than some passing high clouds the Valley can expect mostly sunny skies Thursday.

Rain chances begin as early as Friday but the chances are very low and centered mainly north of the Tennessee Valley. However, we can't completely rule out a few stray showers Friday afternoon and evening.

Much higher chances for rain begin Saturday morning. By the late afternoon hours and into the evening chances for thunderstorms will increase as the main cold front moves in from out of the west, northwest. The threat of severe thunderstorms is very low but a few strong thunderstorms could produce gusty winds.

Behind the cold front, Sunday's highs will drop to the mid to upper 50s which is 10-15 degrees below normal. Expect a gradual warming trend Monday and into the middle of next week.