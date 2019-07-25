Clear

Slightly warmer Thursday but low humidity continues

The Tennessee Valley will warm to the upper 80s Thursday under sunny skies. Dry conditions continue into this weekend.

Impacts from Tuesday's unseasonably strong cold front continues for the Tennessee Valley today.  Once again Thursday morning like Wednesday lows dropped to the upper 50s for the parts of the Valley which is 10-15 degrees below normal.  Thursday afternoon will be slightly warmer than Wednesday but highs are still a few degrees below normal.  The unusually low humidity will continue Thursday but levels will begin to slowly increase Friday through early next week.

Most data keeps the Valley dry through Sunday if not Monday though we can't completely rule out a shower or storm both days.  Better rain chances will arrive by Tuesday and Wednesday.

