Slightly warmer Sunday, a few thunderstorms possible

Sunday afternoon will top out in the low 90s for the Tennessee Valley. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible by Sunday afternoon and evening.

Posted: Jun 1, 2019 6:12 PM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Sunday afternoon will run a few degrees warmer than Saturday with many areas back up to the low 90s.  Expect a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening but most areas will remain dry Sunday.

We won't see much in the way of measurable rain through Tuesday, but a few locations will luck out with a brief shower or downpour. By far the best rain chances return Thursday and into next weekend.  Projected totals will be closer to an inch for the Valley with isolated areas closer to 2 inches through next Saturday.

