Slightly warmer Sunday

Saturday started off very chilly across northern Alabama. Temperatures ranged from 13 degrees in a few rural spots in northwest Alabama to near 20 in many other locations. Highs on Saturday ranged from the mid 40s in the higher elevations of northeastern Alabama to the low-mid 50's over the Shoals.

A weak cold front will pass through the area on Monday from the north. A few light showers may preceed the front Sunday night. Skies will be mostly cloudy Monday, then partly cloudy Tuesday as the front moves well south of the region.

A strong cold front moves through later in the week. We may see a few showers Wednesday, but the best chance for rain will be late Wednesday night into Thursday. A few thunderstorms are possible just before the front passes. The air may be cold enough so that the precipitation ends as a period of snow Thursday evening. It's still too early to know the exact timing or if the precipitation will change over. We'll be watching this closely though.