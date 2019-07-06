Slightly cooler, more thunderstorms Sunday

Sunday will start with more cloud cover and even a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Better chances for thunderstorms will arrive by the early afternoon.

Sunday's temperatures will be near normal for early July but slightly cooler than the last few days. Most of the Valley should warm to the low 90s by mid afternoon. Afternoon highs will quickly rebound back to mid 90s and even some upper 90s for this upcoming workweek.

The low pressure system responsible for cooler highs Sunday will drop south into the Gulf of Mexico the next few days. This may eventually spin up into a tropical storm late next week. This will be something we will continue to monitor.