Clear

Slightly cooler, more thunderstorms Sunday

Afternoon highs will run 3-5 degrees cooler Sunday compared to Saturday. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible through Sunday evening.

Posted: Jul 6, 2019 9:46 PM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Sunday will start with more cloud cover and even a few isolated showers and thunderstorms.  Better chances for thunderstorms will arrive by the early afternoon.

Sunday's temperatures will be near normal for early July but slightly cooler than the last few days.  Most of the Valley should warm to the low 90s by mid afternoon.  Afternoon highs will quickly rebound back to mid 90s and even some upper 90s for this upcoming workweek.

The low pressure system responsible for cooler highs Sunday will drop south into the Gulf of Mexico the next few days.  This may eventually spin up into a tropical storm late next week.  This will be something we will continue to monitor.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events