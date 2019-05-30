Clear

Slightly cooler Thursday, Isolated thunderstorms possible

The Tennessee Valley will struggle to warm to 90 Thursday afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the evening.

Posted: May 30, 2019 7:57 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

After a week of highs in the mid to upper 90s, the Tennessee Valley will only warm to the mid 80s to near 90 Thursday afternoon.  A weakening cold front approaching from the west will also help to spark isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Instability will be the limiting factor this afternoon and evening.  Only isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon and evening but any thunderstorms that form could produce gusty winds.

The Valley will be dry Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s with lower humidity.  Rain chances remain minimal the next 7 days with many areas remaining dry. 

