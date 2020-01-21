Slight warming ahead of our next round of rain

As expected, early morning clouds thinned and we managed to get a mostly sunny Tuesday across North Alabama. Still, temperatures hovered in the lower 20s overnight and struggled to get above the mid 30s during the afternoon. We've got a wind shift on the horizon, so conditions should start to moderate in the coming days. For Wednesday, we'll still be starting out in the lower 20s. However, highs climb to the mid 40s - below average, but an improvement from the past couple of days.

By Thursday morning, lows only drop to the mid 30s and highs will approach the 50 degree mark. Showers increase in coverage through the afternoon and transition to a more moderate rain overnight into Friday morning. A cold front passes across the area through the first half of the day, so the afternoon will be drier than the morning. In total, we should see about an inch of rain with locally higher amounts possible.

We're dry by the weekend, but chilly. Highs are expected to be in the mid and upper 40s with lows in the mid 30s. Heading into the next week, more temperate weather continues as afternoon temperatures hit 60 Tuesday afternoon.