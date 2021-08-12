Still hot but some relief from the dangerous heat Thursday, monitoring Fred

Thursday will still be hot and humid but afternoon temperatures and humidity will be slightly lower than the last couple of days. Highs in the low-90s but a little less humidity will keep heat index values closer to 100 Thursday afternoon. Still dangerous heat in the middle of the afternoon but lower than the 105+ heat index criteria for an advisory.

We will also see another round of pop-up showers and storms today but coverage should and strength much lower than Wednesday.

Steamy afternoon conditions with daily storms will last into the weekend as we watch Fred from out of the Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Depression Fred(weakened from trek over Haiti Wednesday) is still expected to hug the west coast of Florida Sunday and landfall Florida Panhandle by early Monday. Depending on its exact path, we face potential impacts in North Alabama. Just know that we're watching it, but it's much too early for any exact forecast at this time.