Slick spots this morning, sunny but chilly this afternoon

The icy conditions from earlier this morning have come to an end as all of north Alabama sits under lots of sunshine and temperatures back above the freezing mark. Your Wednesday will be a beautiful day, but will be chilly. Highs today will be close to ten degrees below normal, topping out only in the upper 40s. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day will allow roadways to dry out , so we are not expecting any refreezing later on tonight. Skies stay clear overnight tonight, with lows back near the freezing mark once again Thursday morning. A few more clouds will be around tomorrow, but expect another beautiful day with warmer temperatures int he low 50s.

Rain chances return to the forecast once again late Thursday night and early Friday as a few showers are possible especially east of I-65. Rain becomes more widespread throughout the day on Friday. Rainfall totals should be light but will continue throughout much of Friday. Rain clears out by midday Saturday. We stay dry for the second half of the weekend, before yet another soaking rain arrives for the start of the new work week. Temperatures hover right around average for this time of year for the week ahead, raging in the low to mid 50s.