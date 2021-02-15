Slick roads and frigid temperatures Tuesday

Although some melting took place Monday afternoon along the I-65 corridor, temperatures have been steadily dropping again behind a cold front. As a result, roads will likely become a sheet of ice later this afternoon into this evening. Lows are still on track to hit the lower teens with wind chill values in the single digits. Highs Tuesday remain below freezing so the ice that develops sticks around until Wednesday.

To reiterate, everything is still on track for dangerous driving conditions tonight/tomorrow along with potential power outages. Some spots in our western counties have seen over an inch of sleet with freezing rain. Temperatures have been below freezing all day. Farther west, it's been a cold rain. However, we'll all be well below freezing Tuesday morning. Stay home. Stay warm. Wait until conditions improve to venture out.

Let's look ahead to the rest of the week. Temperatures are above freezing by Wednesday. Our next big system rolls in Wednesday night through Thursday, bringing heavy rain and another cool down. Highs go from the 40s Thursday down to the 30s for Friday behind a cold front. However, it won't be nearly as cold as what we'll see tonight and tomorrow. With that said, some data sources are indicated yet another rain/snow mix with this system, so it bears watching yet again. Rainfall totals this evening through Thursday will be between 1.5 and 2.0 inches. It's drier by the weekend and highs return to the 50s.