Sleet and Ice blanket the Shoals

Roads are becoming hazardous to drive on in Colbert and Lauderdale Counties.

Posted: Feb 14, 2021 8:54 PM
Updated: Feb 14, 2021 9:24 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Roadways in the Shoals are becoming extremly slick and so are sidewalks. It's been sleeting and icing since about 6 p.m. Sunday.

Lauderdale County EMA said there was one wreck on Highway 17 as the sleet first started to come in. Colbert County officials were working two weather related wrecks as well. Franklin County EMA said their roads are starting to ice up as of 8:51 p.m. . In Lauderdale and Colbert Counties all roadways are blanketed with a sleet/ice mix.

Crews have pretreated the roads as best the could in preperation for the sleet and ice. Florence street crews treated Pine Street Bridge as it started to ice over. ALDOT crews are placed thorughout the Shoals to respond to slick spots and bridges.

Officails are warning people to stay in because roads and sidewalks will be hazardous to walk on or drive on Sunday night and Monday.

